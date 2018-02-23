Norah Casey won’t help business women by peddling factoids from another planet
Former magazine publisher launches her Planet Woman Academy initiative with promotional video quoting statistics to suit her narrative
This week, former Dragon’s Den panellist and magazine publisher Norah Casey launched her annual Planet Woman Academy initiative. It is essentially a motivational conference for women in business – neatly capturing the current zeitgeist – and past speakers include PayPal’s Louise Phelan and Communicorp’s Lucy Gaffney.