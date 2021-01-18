zA new online portal for people seeking to upskill or retrain was launched by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris on Monday.

The online portal – www.gov.ie/therightcourse – was described as s a “one stop shop” for businesses, employees or unemployed persons and outlines the third level options available to them.

This can be a short part-time course, a course for an individual in employment or an option to return to third level.

“There are so many options out there for people but the system is complex and can overburden some people,” said Mr Harris.

“This online portal offers people a clear picture of what is on offer, how they can access it and the supports available to people also.

“Ireland is a small country. We cannot afford to have untapped talent and we cannot leave any person locked out of society because of a lack of skills.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to confront many of the skills shortages we have. We must ensure our people have access to the skills they need

to succeed in life; and Irish business has the people with the skills they need to grow. This is also critical to securing our recovery and ensuring Ireland’s people share in that recovery.”