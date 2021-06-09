More than 560 work-at-home jobs announced for North

More than 560 work-at-home jobs are being created in the North by an international business processes firm.

The UK arm of India-headquartered Hinduja Global Solutions said people from every council area in the region will be hired.

Stormont’s outgoing Economy Minister Diane Dodds described it as a “major investment” which would bring “important employment options for those in rural communities and those who will be attracted to working from home through lifestyle or necessity.”

“This also brings environmental benefits including reduced energy use and costs, along with less travelling for staff, less time away from home leading to improved work-life balance, less stress and more flexibility,” she said.

Around 100 people have already been recruited, including customer agents, managers and support roles.

“A project of this scale will deliver a real boost for our economy, generating additional annual salaries of around £10million once fully implemented,” added Mrs Dodds.

Invest Northern Ireland, the region’s inward investment agency, said it offered the company £1.7 million (€2 million) to secure the 565 jobs.

Adam Foster, chief executive of Hinduja Global Solutions UK, said it was attracted “by the positive experience of others, the availability of talented people, and the good connectivity infrastructure which is so important to our homeworking model.”

The investment will help contribute to a balanced spread of economic development and recovery across the North, according to Invest Northern Ireland chief executive Kevin Holland.

“It helps address the barriers some people face to access quality employment and this can help reduce economic inactivity,” he added.