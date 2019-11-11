Mayo GAA star starts new recruitment business

Mayo GAA star Cillian O’Connor is one of three sports stars who have together founded a new recruitment business, specialising in the financial services sector.

Mr O’Connor is teaming up with Sligo county GAA player Pat Hughes and David Bluter, who plays rugby for Old Belvedere.

Spot Recruitment will focus on recruiting finance professionals for industry and for financial services firms including banks, insurance companies, accountancy firms, investment firms, aircraft leasing companies and corporate finance advisors.

The business says it has already secured mandates at director and recently qualified level in the areas of corporate finance, financial consulting and accounting in industry.

“The worlds of senor level sport and business are closely intertwined and I believe that the experiences I have been through and the connections I have made through sports can be of real help to me in business,” said Mr O’Connor, the all-time top scorer in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

“I’m lucky to be able to take this step with David and Pat, who are close friends as well as business partners and we are really looking forward to building out the business.”