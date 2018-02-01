LinkedIn creates 10 jobs for career break returnees

LinkedIn is to create 10 jobs at its Dublin headquarters as it launches a new pilot programme aimed at helping carers return to the workforce.

Returnin is targetted at those who want to get back to work after a career break for caring for children or another family member.

The jobs in the networking platform will be in a range of areas, from sales and customer operations to talent acquisition.

There are more than 195,000 carers in Ireland, according to data from the Central Statistics Office, with women making up 60 per cent of that figure.

Those taking part in the programme will also be offered additional training and ongoing mentoring to help the transition back to the workplace.

“We are launching Returnin in Ireland for three reasons: First, we need skilled workers - we see that many of them have fallen out of the labour market due to family commitments and we think that we can help them reconnect with their careers,” said Sharon McCooey, head of LinkedIn in Ireland. “Second, we want to build a team as diverse as the market we serve - and that includes a diversity of ages and family experience, we think Returnin will help us appeal to older workers and parents. Third, we see this an obstacle to economic opportunity - and our driving force as a company is to overcome such barriers - we hear from parents and carers that returning to work can be daunting and complicated, with Returnin we can offer more specific help.”

The US-based firm, which opened its Irish office in 2010, also offers extra supports such as an allowance that can be spent on items like babysitters or help at home to make work life balance during the transition easier.Three roles are currently available, with more to come, and people who are interested can find out more and see the available jobs on LinkedIn’s website.