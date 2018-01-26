It’s time to take a hard look at the ‘you’ package
Looking for a new job? Hold your nerve: it may take longer than you think to find one
‘Some 75 per cent of people don’t have the relevant experience or qualifications for jobs they apply for,’ says executive search professional Marie Maguire
If you’ve been job-hunting unsuccessfully for some time, the last thing you want to hear is that it’s a candidate’s market. In theory it is, but before you slump into a disconsolate heap, bear in mind that plum jobs rarely materialise overnight.