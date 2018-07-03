Irish company Spectrum Wellness to create 100 jobs in Dublin

Irish company Spectrum Wellness is to create 100 jobs in Dublin as part of a new €4 million investment.

The employee health and wellness service provider said the new roles would be in the areas of account management, marketing, operations, product development and mental health case management.

The new jobs will treble the size of the current 50-strong workforce based in Dublin.

The company said it is also scaling up its operations and plans a UK market launch next year, which will be followed by other markets by 2020.

Spectrum Wellness runs health and wellness services for about 175,000 employees across 1,000 companies in Ireland. Clients include Aer Lingus, Dalata, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Bank of Ireland and Iarnrod Eireann.

Founded in 2012, the company is forecasting turnover of €4 million this year with secured contracts pushing that to €7 million by the end of 2019.

The company is part of the Spectrum Health group, which was established by Stephen Costello and Anne McGoldrick in 2007.

“The investment in jobs is a clear signal about the confidence we have in the future of the company, not only in Ireland but in markets such as the UK, Europe and the US,” said Mr Costello.

“ Our aim is to grow Spectrum Wellness to be a leading global player in corporate health and wellness, and we are currently looking at a range of funding options that will support our international growth,”he added.