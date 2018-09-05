IMI to enlighten Irish executives on ‘leadership of change’

More than 200 Irish executives will hear from a global authority on the “leadership of change” and an expert on the subject of global disruption at this year’s Irish Management Institute (IMI) national management conference.

The conference, with the theme of “equipping leaders to build the future”, begins on Thursday. Its organisers say it will give Irish executives “fresh insights of what will be required of future-fit leaders” and “cutting-edge strategy on how to deal with the inevitable disruption change will bring”.

Keynote speakers include author Deborah Rowland, who intends to draw on her experience leading change in organisations including Shell, Gucci and PepsiCo.

Terence Mauri, also an author, will speak on “purpose-led leadership” to help attendees gain insight into the management style.

RTÉ’s Keelin Shanley will perform the master of ceremonies role at the event.