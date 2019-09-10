CPL sees revenues and profits rise as business grows

CPL has reported increased revenues and profits for the year to the end of June on foot of strong growth across the business.

The recruitment company saw revenues for the 12-month period rise 8 per cent to €565 million, while pre-tax profits increased by 33 per cent to €25 million from €18.5 million previously. The group also reported a 37 per cent jump in earnings per share to 77.3 cent.

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of 11 cent per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 19 cent per share.

“Cpl has delivered another year of exceptional earnings growth and strong cash conversion, while increasing our net fee income by 16 per cent and our profit before tax by 33 per cent,” chief executive Anne Heraty said.

At year end, the group had a strong balance sheet, with net assets of €110.4 million, up from €92.5 million in the prior year.

“We operate in a cyclical industry which is sensitive to changes in economic activity within our core markets,” chairman John Hennessy said.

“While our business model has evolved over the years to include more secure revenue streams, the visibility of a material proportion of our net fee income remains short term,” he said.

“As long as the terms of the UK’s planned departure from the EU remain unclear Brexit will continue to give rise to uncertainty for businesses in all sectors, including our own,” he said.