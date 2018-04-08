Career Zoo event in Dublin attracts 3,000 tech jobhunters

More than 3,000 people hunting for jobs with Ireland’s leading technology companies attended a Career Zoo event in Dublin’s digital docklands over the weekend.

The recruitment and networking event was held at the CHQ Building, including the shared working space Dogpatch Labs.

More than 30 companies took part, showcasing the jobs that were most in demand in their businesses – in software, data, security and fintech.

Aspiring employees had the opportunity to meet and listen to industry leaders on the latest trends in Irish tech employment. They also had the chance to take a look around some workplaces remotely, using virtual reality headsets, and take part in culture and wellness workshops.

“We are delighted with such a strong turnout of experienced professionals from all over Ireland and from abroad to Career Zoo,” said event organiser Jackie Slattery.

“With Ireland close to full employment, companies have had to adapt when it comes to recruitment and that is why it was great to see so many companies going above and beyond to showcase their culture and people to candidates.”

Range of companies

The companies at the event come from a range of sectors but the emphasis was on technology with potential employers including SAP, Version 1, Autodesk, Aspira, Ocuco, Bentley Systems, NearForm, Safefood 360 and Twilio on hand.

It wasn’t just tech firms. Takeda, Japan’s largest drugmaker, which is currently weighing up a takeover of Irish pharma group Shire was there. Others from the pharma/medtech world included Abbot, Amgen, Eaton, Grifols, Cardinal Healthcare and Mylan.

Finance giants JP Morgan and State Street were scouting for potential staff, alongside building materials group SIG, publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, telecoms company Airtel and PR group Wachsman.

Dogpatch Labs, the start-up hub, is home to more than 45 growing tech companies.