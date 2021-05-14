Businesses must boost workers’ skills to prepare for future – Government training body

Businesses will need to boost workers’ skills to prepare for any post-Covid boom and future recessions, a Government training body warns.

Around 200 companies employing 12,000 people have signed up for a Mid-East Regional Skills Forum webinar on Wednesday to brief small businesses on Government-funded and subsidised training programmes.

Forum manager, Siobhan Keogh, who is running the webinar said “employers will get an overview of the range of funded and highly subsidised offerings that are available”.

She added that the training programmes would help companies recover from Government Covid-19 curbs and develop a resilient workforce for the future.

The Mid-East Regional Skills forum is one of several established by the Department of Further and Higher Education around the Republic to aid smaller businesses in training workers.

The forum works with Education and Training Boards in Louth/Meath, Kilcare/Wicklow, Maynooth University, Dundalk Institute of Technology, and other organisations.