Only one-sixth of desired jobs achieved after closure of peat-fired power plants in midlands

The National Just Transition Fund was intended to help midland counties recover from the loss of employment caused by power plant closures in Lanesborough and Shannonbridge (above). Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

A report on a fund designed to help the midlands recover from the closure of peat-fired power stations found that just one-sixth of the hoped-for jobs materialised.

Projects supported by the National Just Transition Fund (NJTF) had been expected to create up to 1,094 full- and part-time jobs. However, just 183 resulted.

An analysis said it was also hoped the programme could lead to as many as 1,600 indirect jobs.

In this area, the project worked better, but it was still well short of estimates, with 956 full- or part-time roles created.

The report by Indecon said the fund had a positive impact on the midlands regarding community resilience, training supports, environmental sustainability, tourism infrastructure and small business growth.

[ ‘Fear and regret’ in the midlands after shift from peatOpens in new window ]

However, it noted, “some issues are likely to exist around the long-term sustainable impact of the fund”.

The report explained that “limited employment impacts” were evident and that the jobs that were created came at a relatively high cost.

“There appears to be a disconnect between the overall strategic objective of the Fund and the KPIs [key performance indicators] used to measure its impact and contribution, which were largely focused on employment impacts,” it said.

“A significant number of projects were not completed as per the original application.”

The report was published by the Department of the Environment after a formal request for it was made under freedom of information legislation.

The fund was administered through the department, with 56 projects chosen after a competitive process.

It was intended to help midland counties recover from the loss of employment caused by power plant closures in Lanesborough and Shannonbridge and the resulting fall in peat production.

The Government allocated €22.2 million, of which about €16 million was drawn down.

“The level of funding drawdown by the size of the project shows that the 11 largest projects that were awarded NJTF funding were only able to draw down 55% of the funding that had been awarded to them,” the report noted.

“Typically, smaller projects were able to draw down much higher percentages of their initial award.”

[ ESB to close two peat-powered generating stationsOpens in new window ]

The analysis indicated that if judged only as an employment measure, the scheme would be considered expensive compared to others.

It indicated this worked out at “total cost per full-time equivalent direct employment of €106,726 and a total cost per full-time equivalent direct and indirect employment of €17,658”.

It added that the fund had a wider role, though, in investing in sustainable businesses, getting new projects started, and providing opportunities for things like remote work.

“However, it is clear that the fund did not deliver as initially set out in the project applications in terms of employment supported,” it concluded.

As part of the research, the authors contacted project organisers, with 39 per cent of those who responded saying they would continue in some form.

However, the report concluded: “The majority of projects that responded to Indecon’s survey of beneficiaries indicated that they do not plan to continue with their projects through their funds, ongoing support and other public funding.”