Burnout and longer working lives leading to career changes at later stage, says recruitment firm

Burnout and boredom are among the primary drivers behind career changes, according to Matrix Recruitment. Photograph: Getty Images

Burnout and longer working lives are increasingly prompting experienced professionals in their 30s and 40s to switch careers, according to Matrix Recruitment.

The recruitment firm says there is a “growing trend” of professionals aged 30 and over, particularly women, seeking new career paths.

“Professionals are no longer afraid to take a calculated career risk,” says Joanne Foley, recruitment manager at Matrix.

“They’re asking themselves a very honest question: ‘Is this career still right for me and do I want to be doing this for the next 20 or 30 years?’ Increasingly, the answer is no and they’re taking proactive steps to change direction.”

Although there are several factors behind the change, Foley says the Covid-19 pandemic gave workers time to stop and take stock of what is important to them.

“This has changed people’s attitudes to work,” she says.

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“People are no longer willing to stay in a job that they are unhappy in or perhaps feel that they cannot progress in.”

Burnout and boredom are among the primary drivers behind career changes, according to Matrix, saying that after 10 or 15 years in the same field, excitement that once motivated some professionals can begin to fade.

“Often, when we speak to professionals looking to switch careers, it’s not an impulsive decision; it’s the result of a gradual build-up,” says Foley.

“Burnout is a major catalyst. We’re seeing high-performing senior professionals who are simply exhausted. Others are juggling demanding roles with parenting responsibilities and realising something must give.”

Given that people are working longer, Foley says workers have more time to move at later stages of careers, which is also feeding into decisions.

“If you’re in your mid-to-late 40s, you may still have another 20 years in the workforce. If you’re unhappy in your current profession, that’s far too long to remain stuck in a role that no longer aligns with your goals or wellbeing,” she says.

The trend is more prevalent among women, says Foley, while Matrix has seen most movement into roles in HR, supply chain and accountancy.

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Job security and “fear of the unknown” are more likely to be concerns among those considering a career switch at a later stage, says Foley, rather than perceptions around age.

“Employers are more concerned with experience than age,” she says.

“Experienced professionals understand workplace dynamics. They’ve managed teams, budgets and deadlines. They know how to perform under pressure. These skills are hugely valuable to employers.”

Noting that hybrid working arrangements and increased flexibility have allowed people to retrain and upskill more easily, Foley says this has made transitions “more achievable”.

“Online learning and evening courses allow people to retrain well into their 50s and 60s, even while maintaining full-time employment.

“Hybrid work also gives professionals the flexibility to balance study, work and family responsibilities in a way that simply wasn’t possible 15 years ago,” she says.

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