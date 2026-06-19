Quarter of women on maternity leave got no top-up pay from employer

More than half of women working in the private sector when they took maternity leave suffered some loss of income. Photograph: Getty

More than a quarter of women who took maternity leave in 2024 did not receive any top-up to from their employer, leaving them reliant on the €274 weekly State maternity benefit, according to a new report.

Figures published by the Central Statistics Office highlight the stark difference between the treatment of women working in the public and private sectors, and the proportions of men and women who take the time off they are entitled to around the birth of a child.

More than half of women (53 per cent) working in the private sector when they took maternity leave suffered some loss of income, the CSO found, with almost 20 per cent losing more than half for the time they were off work.

In the public sector, meanwhile, 84.2 per cent of women effectively maintained their regular income, due mainly to much higher top-up rates from by their employer.

More than 50 per cent of women returned to work within nine weeks of their final maternity benefit payment, with the figure reaching just over 90 per cent by week 26, equivalent to a year in total away from the workplace.

More than 70 per cent had returned to the employer they had previously worked with by that point, but the proportion was more than 90 per cent in the public administration, education and information and communication technology sectors, compared with 63.7 in hospitality.

Last year, the sector with the highest proportion of women taking maternity was human health and social science activities (6.5 per 100 female employees), while the lowest was hospitality (2.1 per 100).

[ I’m ready to start a family but my job situation is really getting in the wayOpens in new window ]

Overall, the proportion of female workers taking maternity leave (5.1 per 100 female employees), is declining, a reflection of the State’s falling birth rate.

The proportion of men entitled to paternity leave who actually take it is increasing slightly but remains low at 54.7 per cent in 2023 (up from 51.5 per cent in 2019).

Just over three-quarters of women who claimed maternity benefit went on to claim parent’s benefit, which allows each parent to take up to nine weeks off during the first two years after the birth or adoption of a child. There is a €299 weekly payment. The take-up rate in 2024 among men who claimed paternity leave was 43 per cent, down slightly on the previous three years.

Commenting on the figures, Caroline Reidy of NFP Ireland said that while parental leave policy had “come a long way ... today’s data is a timely reminder that we still have more to do”.

For women returning to work after any extended period away, she recommended having a conversation with the payroll or human resources department to clarify any consequences in relation to tax, pension or holiday entitlements.