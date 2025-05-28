US health insurer Carelon closes Irish operation with loss of 300 jobs

US health insurance giant Elevance rebranded its Irish business as Carelon to great fanfare in Thomond Park just over two years ago. Photograph: Sean Curtin The brand launch event involved a ‘Healthcare Reimagined’ discussion with experts as well as a special brand reveal, including the first ‘pitch projection’ in Ireland, complete with a bespoke creative illustration and narrative. Pic True Media.

Health tech company Carelon is to close its Irish operation just over two years after it launched its new branding with great fanfare at Thomond Park.

Three hundred staff will lose their jobs by the end of the year, the company said in a brief statement.

“After carefully considering alternatives and conducting a consultation process with employee representatives, we have made the difficult decision that we will cease our operations of Carelon Global Solutions Ireland Limited,” the company said.

“The process to close operations will occur over the course of the next several months, and we expect it to be completed by the end of 2025.

READ MORE

“We greatly appreciate the work and dedication from associates in Ireland over the past few years and are committed to supporting them during this time.”

Just over a year ago, the company was recruiting 100 new staff.

Initially set up in Limerick as Legato in late 2021 before rebranding to Carelon, the Irish operation was involved in analysing data to aid medics and health insurers provide patients with more focused care.

Part of Elevance Health, one the largest health insurers in the United States, formerly known as Anthem, Carelon Global Solutions also has operations in the Philippines, India and Puerto Rico.

The Irish jobs have been known to be at risk for a couple of months. Staff were informed of the decision at a meeting on Wednesday, but will not find out their individual redundancy dates until later in the week.

“Carelon succeeded here. They found the talent, the innovation, and the support they were looking for in abundance,” Limerick Chamber CEO Michelle Gallagher said. “We regret the decision to cease operations in Limerick. Our understanding is that the decision was taken for commercial reasons in the group US head office and has no reflection on the fantastic team in Limerick.”

Local Labour TD Conor Sheehan noted that significant investment, both in terms of IDA Ireland and in attracting a skilled workforce, had been put into Carelon.

“This company is clearly profitable so we need answers. Why has this decision been allowed to happen with such little warning? What engagement has the Minister had with the parent company?”

Sinn Féin spokeswoman on enterprise Rose Conway Walsh said the loss of so many jobs would have a profound impact, not only on the workers involved but also on Limerick and the wider area

“It is most unfortunate that these jobs could not be saved,” she said. “The continued volatility in the tech sector must have a governmental response. There are a significant number of workers in this sector who will be fearful about their futures.”