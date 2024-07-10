Aer Lingus likely to cancel more flights as pilots seek clarity on pay deal

Aer Lingus pilots' union is waiting on clarification on the terms of a pay offer before deciding its next move. Photograph: Evan Treacy/PA Wire

Prospects of further cancellations of Aer Lingus flights grew on Wednesday as pilot union leaders waited for clarification of key elements of a deal to end a pay dispute that has already hit 82,000 passengers.

Irish Air Line Pilots Association (Ialpa) officials want the Labour Court to confirm parts of the deal offering members at Aer Lingus pay rises of 17.75 per cent over three years before deciding whether to back the proposal.

The delay raises the prospect of pilots’ industrial action stretching into next week at least, which is likely to force the airline to cancel further flights as it looks to preserve as many of its services as possible.

Aer Lingus has cancelled 548 flights up to Sunday, July 14th, but with no immediate prospect of pilots ending a work to rule under which they are refusing over time and roster changes, it may have to add to this tally early next week.

Executive members of Ialpa, part of trade union Fórsa, met on Tuesday to discuss a Labour Court recommendation that Aer Lingus increase pilots’ pay by 17.75 per cent to end the dispute.

However, they held off on issuing any recommendation one way or the other to members pending the court’s clarification of several points they have raised. The union leaders’ decision on whether or not to recommend that pilots back the deal will hinge on the Labour Court’s response.

Whatever position Ialpa officials adopt is seen as crucial to ending the dispute, as its members are likely to support this when they vote in coming days.

Aer Lingus has already confirmed it would agree to the deal, but the union must ballot members before endorsing it.

Should they not accept the deal, Ialpa is likely to step up current industrial action at the airline which included an eight-hour strike along with the work to rule.

Once Ialpa’s executive decides on its position, meetings with members and a ballot will follow, a process that could take several days.

A key issue for Ialpa officials is their understanding of how the terms of the Labour Court recommendation affect different groups within the union. Along with the pay increase, the court recommends replacing Aer Lingus’s two pay scales with just one, boosting allowances and dropping an agreement allowing pilots to take extra summer leave.