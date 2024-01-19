Two hospitalised following chemical incident at Cork pharmaceutical firm

The National Ambulance Service, gardaí and two units from Carrigaline fire station attended at the scene.

Three people have received medical treatment following an incident at pharmaceutical firm Janssen Sciences in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork.

The three came into contact with a chemical substance. They were treated at the scene by emergency first responders, and the emergency services were contacted at 6pm.

Emergency services received a call at 6pm on Friday and were informed that three people had come in to contact with a chemical substance. All were treated at the scene by emergency first responders.

Two men were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment. The third man did not require hospitalisation. The National Ambulance Service, gardaí and two units from Carrigaline fire station attended at the scene.

READ MORE

The incident is being investigated and the Health and Safety Authority has been notified. Janssen Sciences has been contacted for comment and is expected to issue a statement this evening.

Part of Johnson and Johnson, Janssen have operated in Cork since 2005, manufacturing treatments for a range of illness including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and multiple myeloma.

Janssen’s connection with Ireland stretches back to the early 1980s. Today, the company has two manufacturing sites in Cork and a commercial operation in Dublin.