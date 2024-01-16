Local Enterprise Offices supported highest ever number of jobs last year

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise and Employment Neale Richmond praised the work of LEOs in supporting companies to grow. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Local Enterprise Offices across the country contributed to the creation of 6,640 jobs in 2023 and provided support to the highest largest number of jobs it has done since the support mechanism was established in 2014.

The figures for 2023, released on Tuesday, maintained a consistent growth in numbers of jobs supported by LEOs working with 7,167 companies over the course of the year to support a total of 38,726 jobs. This eclipsed the 38,535 figure for 2019, a previous high.

Most of the new jobs created, 82 per cent, were outside of the Dublin region and overall the network saw a net employment gain of 2,131 with some employers cutting numbers or ceasing trading over the course of the year but many essentially passed on to Enterprise Ireland as the firms grew larger and came under that organisation’s remit by virtue of their size.

“These figures are only a fraction of what is being achieved,” said John Magee, chair of the network of Local Enterprise Offices. “While we financially support over 7,000 companies, we work closely with thousands more with our competitiveness and productivity supports, other supports like the trading online voucher along with training and mentoring. In many cases, these interventions can be just as impactful for clients.

“Working within the local authorities and with Enterprise Ireland, we are ensuring that every business has access to support no matter how small and we have local expertise to help them succeed. There are continued challenges, particularly in retaining and hiring staff but small businesses have shown resilience and adaptability to overcome bigger challenges in recent years.”

LEOs are located in the local authorities and aim to operate as a first stop shop for entrepreneurs and small businesses, providing a range of supports including financial, mentoring, training and sector specific expertise.

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise and Employment Neale Richmond praised the work of the organisation and said it was making a key contribution to ongoing job creation efforts.

The offices provided superb mentorship and supports, he said. “Ten consecutive years of job growth is a major accomplishment that reminds us how crucial their support is both for new businesses, but also in helping existing businesses to grow.”

Carol Gibbons, head of regions and local enterprise at Enterprise Ireland, said the results were particularly impressive given that it had been a challenging year for businesses in Ireland.