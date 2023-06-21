Staff at Iceland branch in Dublin stage occupation after turning up for work to discover store had closed

Members of staff at Iceland’s Coolock branch staged a protest at the store on Wednesday with a small number staging an occupation after they were told that the shop was closing with immediate effect when they arrived for work this morning.

Store manager Donna Cassells said she had no prior warning of the closure when she turned up this morning to open up for the day. Shortly after she got there, however, a member of the company’s management team arrived.

“A guy from ‘loss prevention’ arrived and asked me to let him in. He asked if I had gotten any notifications through email. I said ‘no’ but I knew at that stage what he meant because I had heard that that the staff at Northside Shopping Centre had got something around midnight last night to say their store was closing.

“So I said, ‘okay, I can see what’s coming here, is that it? Is my job gone?’ He didn’t respond to me but I gave him the keys and walked out.”

READ MORE

She said the other staff started to arrive for work shortly afterwards. “They were told around half nine that their jobs were gone, they didn’t have any time at all to gather their thoughts.

“We’re here now and we still have no idea what’s going on. The company was up in court yesterday [when an interim examiner was appointed] and we weren’t informed of that either. We’ve been told nothing. It’s like an out of body experience,” she said.

Three members of staff began a sit-in this morning. An Garda Síochána were called and it was initially believed that they might try to remove the staff but no action was taken.

“The guards are here but they said there was nothing they could do, they’re entitled to sit in and protest,” she said.

“There’s still the three members of staff inside the building, they’re in there with maintenance staff and three people from head office. A lot of their other staff are out here with me.”

Labour Party TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin visited the store to speak with workers and said the atmosphere was “extremely tense”.

He said it was an “absolutely disgraceful” way for the company’s staff to be treated. Ms Cassells said she had heard that the Talbot Street and Clonmel stores had also closed. The examiner, Joseph Walsh Accountants, did not immediately respond to an attempt to confirm this.

The court was told on Tuesday that the Irish Iceland operation, which was taken over in March from the British parent company, has debts of €36 million, €34 million of which is owed to its owner, Project Point Technologies.

Metron stores Ltd, which trades as Iceland, sought the protection of the courts, after a recent order by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland that it withdraw all imported food of animal origin from its stores. A number of its roughly 350 staff are understood to have experienced problems over pay and there have been complaints about working conditions with air conditioning said to have been turned off in several stores.

The examinership is due to return to court in two weeks.