Most Bank of Ireland and AIB staff to get €1,000 cost-of-living vouchers

Ireland's two largest banks - AIB and Bank of Ireland - will issue most staff with €1,000 in tax-free vouchers to help address cost of living crisis.

Bank of Ireland and AIB have decided to issue vouchers worth €1,000 to most of their staff as once-off supports to help them deal with the cost-of-living crisis, following the Government’s recent move to increase the tax-free nature of this type of benefit.

Bank of Ireland told staff in an email on Monday that it will be making the voucher payment to most staff in the Republic, following the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe’s decision two weeks ago to double to €1,000 the amount that employers in the State can give to workers in any year by way of tax-free vouchers.

Staff based overseas will receive the benefit through the bank’s payroll, with employees in the UK, for example, set to receive £1,250, as the award is taxable.

AIB’s voucher offering is being made through a portal that has a list of retailers where it can be used.

Both banks are making the vouchers available to the lower five of their seven employee grades. The moves follow discussion with the Financial Services Union (FSU) in recent months.

“Workers are struggling to pay bills, heat their homes and put food on the table,” said John O’Connell, general secretary of the FSU. “They need help from the Government but they also need support from their employer.”

The vouchers are in addition to multiyear pay increases agreed by the two banks earlier this year amid soaring inflation. AIB agreed in May to pay a 10 per cent increase to most employees, spread over three years, in the longest-lasting pay deal struck between an Irish retail bank and trade union officials.

Bank of Ireland agreed to a 7.5 per cent pay hike over two years.