Words are cheap, human rights defenders and best buds

Irish companies are among the best in the world at adopting climate targets and policies but fall down when it comes to actually curbing emissions, a major international report has found. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

The communications regulator has confirmed plans to cut the wholesale rate that Eir receives from other telcos for using its network to deliver services such as high-speed broadband to consumers. Charlie Taylor reports.

Government should boost spending on the National Development Plan by €25 billion to build infrastructure that the Republic needs, experts say. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Karlin Lillington tells us why human rights defenders must be cherished and how the arts are intrinsic to activism.

New Innovator finds out how Sharo Mobility is making it easier to get to and from work without a car.

Ciara O’Brien weighs up which wireless ear buds are right for you and reviews the Fitbit Sense.

Cantillon wonders how the Government will solve the riddle of different lockdown on both side of the Border and how we will manage cost overruns when it comes to future big-ticket infrastructure spending.

Turning bread into beer might sound far-fetched, writes Olive Keogh, but it’s an idea being fermented in Co Longford in a novel B2B project.

In our Inside Business Podcast Irish Times political reporter Jennifer Bray outlines the key points of Budget 2021 while Cliff Taylor and Liam Diamond, Tax Partner at PwC Ireland, join Ciarán Hancock to discuss the green measures contained within and how this level of spending will affect the state in years to come. Finally, Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, CEO of ITIC and Patricia Callan, Director of Drinks Ireland take a look at what Budget 2021 has delivered for the tourism and hospitality industries.

