What possesses successful business people to run for president, or indeed for any elected office in the State? Presumably the same things that possess anybody else who considers it. They may have a genuine desire to “get things done” or to “make a difference”. This usually topped off with a vainglorious, and necessary, dash of ego.

Business people don’t run for office for the money: a prerequisite of their pitch is that they have been successful, and therefore don’t need money. Often, they don’t really do it for the power, either: the most senior people in business usually have as much direct power in their personal orbit as all but a handful of the top tier of politicians.