Whiskey sales, record manufacturing activity, and loan notes for investors

Irish whiskey sales proved resilient last year despite the Covid-related lockdown restrictions with volumes down just 0.4 per cent to 11.4 million cases. Charlie Taylor has a nip through the numbers.

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector rose to a new peak last month on the back of record rates of growth in output and new orders and another severe lengthening in suppliers’ delivery times, according to fresh data. Colin Gleeson has the details.

London-based Sova VC is looking to deploy up to 30 per cent of its €60 million initial fund in the Republic to support high-potential, disruptive technology companies, writes Charlie Taylor.

Telecoms company Eir has introduced a new 5G broadband product for homes and businesses. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Loan notes have increased in popularity as investors hunt returns amid the low interest rate environment globally. But how do they work and what are the potential pitfalls? Fiona Reddan explores these and other issues in our weekly personal finance feature.

In Q&A, a reader wonders if there is any wriggle room on over-70 medical card income limits. Dominic Coyle offers his view.

After more than a year of lockdown restrictions, will football fans be happy to remain indoors watching the Euro 2020 championships? Laura Slattery ponders the difficulties for sponsors and advertisers in her weekly media and marketing column.

The pros and cons of pursuing a zero-Covid strategy are poured over by Cantillon, with the help of some economic forecasts from the OECD.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.