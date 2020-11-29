Wet pub openings fuelled big rise in Irish Covid infection rates

Covid infection rates in three Irish cities jumped a fortnight after wet pubs reopened in September, according to an EY study. The Sunday Times reports that infection rates in Cork, Galway and Limerick jumped to three times the national average. There was no similar increase in Dublin where wet pubs remained closed, the paper reports, saying the study was a factor in the decision not to open wet pubs ahead of Christmas.

Meanwhile Press Up co-founder Matt Ryan has written an emotional letter to the Government over the prospect of a December without normal trade at the group’s 57 outlets. The Business Post reports that the letter – sent last week after Nphet advice to allow only takeaway services from pubs and restaurants but before the Cabinet decision on reducing restrictions – said he was “worn out. I am beaten to a pulp. I have killed myself to stay up and running in any way I can to survive”.

The Sunday Independent reports that building materials giant, CRH, has repaid all Covid-19 furlough support it availed of worldwide, including in Ireland. “I think business has a role to play in society and and that we felt that was te right thing to do,” chief executive Albert Manifold said on an analyst call.

The Central Bank has put Irish property funds on watch over concerns that an investor exodus could trigger a liquidity crisis, adding further pressure to Ireland’s banking sector, the Sunday Times writes.

A sign of fragility in the commercial property sector comes in the Sunday Independent with news that the company that owns the freehold interest in The Square Tallaght shopping centre has identified a “material uncertainty” around its ability to remain in business for the foreseeable future as debt falls due over the next year.

The Sunday Times also writes that property investor Dolphin Trust, into which up to 1,800 Irish investors put more than €100 million, may have operated as a Ponzi scheme with money form new investors being used to pay off those exiting the scheme.

Also in the Independent, aviation veteran Ulick McEvaddy has written to the Chinese ambassador in Ireland warning that China’s “ransoming” of aviation leasing executive Richard O’Halloran is a “red flag” for leasing companies doing business with China.

The Sunday Times also reports that the European Commission has begun to “lean on” Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to strike a trade deal with Britain.