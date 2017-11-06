Website on mobility access gets funding of €50,000

A website that works like TripAdvisor but focuses on mobility access has scooped the top prize of €50,000 in the KBC Bright Business Ideas programme.

Mobility Mojo was named the winner at an awards ceremony in Dublin on Sunday for its user-driven website that aims to give people with disabilities the confidence to travel.

The website provides accurate, up-to-date information on the accessibility of hotels, transport, restaurants, pubs, attractions and more.

In all, KBC Bank distributed €100,000 of funding to 10 shortlisted business initiatives across the Republic.

The awards called on businesses to show how they could improve the life of their community.

Social Feedia received funding of €25,000 after being named runner-up. Its product aims to connect people who sell local produce to those who want to buy it. It uses GPS software to track where the food has come from and show where it is delivered to.