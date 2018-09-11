Wealthy Irish households, Airbnb and the Revenue, and Ryanair’s AGM media ban

Many won’t be feeling it in their pockets but Irish households are now wealthier than they were during the boom thanks to the rapid recovery in house prices. Latest Central Bank data shows the net worth of Irish households rose to a record €732 billion in the first quarter of 2018, equating to €150,768 per person. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Global lettings platform Airbnb is set to hand over data on thousands of hosts in Ireland who let out property via the website in 2017, as part of an information-sharing agreement with the Revenue Commissioners. Fiona Reddan reports.

In an unprecedented move for an Iseq-listed company, Ryanair has banned news media from attending its AGM next week. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Joe Brennan’s Banking Crash diary brings to life the major events of a decade ago.

As it draws closer, what will Budget 2019 mean for you?

Stay up to date: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.