We need to fight off the virus upsurge without destroying entire sectors of the economy

If the idea of solidarity in this crisis means anything, we should not just chuck a few hundred thousand people out of lower-level jobs simply to assuage our own fears, without first exhausting every possible alternative.

If, for their sakes, the people charged with leading Ireland’s battle against the coronavirus are not prepared to follow other European countries by putting in the effort to seek less damaging ways to do it, then, please, spare me any dewy-eyed talk that “we are all in this together”. For it means nothing.