Visas for Chinese investors, Eirgrid and Intel, and S&P’s warning on the economy

A Dublin-based company that specialises in promoting investments to wealthy Chinese in return for Irish visas has bought a hotel in west Cork, and says it is on the lookout for more Irish hotel properties. Mark Paul reports.

National electricity grid operator Eirgrid plans to boost the network supplying power to high-tech manufacturer Intel in a project that could cost €30 million-plus. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

S&P has warned that it may reduce Ireland’s credit rating if the Government’s budgetary position deteriorates as a result of increased tax competition internationally or from greater pressure on public spending. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Minister for Transport and Tourism Shane Ross could question Irish airlines about how they intend to comply with European Union ownership rules after Brexit following a request from Brussels, writes Barry O’Halloran.

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery looks at how TV viewing habits have evolved (or not in some respects) over the past five years.

