Victoria’s Secret, Ires bonus and blame all round over Carillion collapse

Dublin’s not a big enough city for a Victoria’s Secret. That was the view of a former senior executive with the group who told a retail conference in the city yesterday that she would not have approved the opening of the popular lingerie store. Mark Paul has the details

It might not be big enough for Victoria’s Secret but it has been good to the founding chief executive of the State biggest private landlord. Ires Reit’s David Ehrlich, who stepped down last October, sold most of this shareholding in the group this week at a profit of €4 million, writes Barry O’Halloran.

Former financial regulator Pat Neary told the Irish Nationwide Building Society inquiry that he had wanted to get tough with the lender over corporate governance but was advised not to by his board in order not to upset the prospect of a sale of the society back in 2007, reports Joe Brennan.

Another inquiry that is further along is that into the collapse of construction group Carillion, with a parliamentary report this morning excoriating everyone involved in the group – from executives to directors, auditors and even the UK government. Fiona Walsh writes that it is one of the most strongly worded reports ever published by MPs.

Daft.ie, the property site, says more than half of the available rental properties in Dublin are being listed as short-term tourist lets. It is citing figures drawn from the Airbnb site but that company says the data are inaccurate and used to make “misleading assumptions”. Eoin Burke-Kennedy crunches the numbers.

The Sandymount headquarters of Boulder Media is on the market, writes Jack Fagan, with agents guiding a price of €10.5 million. Elsewhere, the Citi Hotel building in Dame Street is also looking for in excess of €10.7 million while a site within walking distance of Dublin City University with permission for 358 apartments is expecting to secure €18 million.

And for those of a certain vintage, the Rolling Stones aura appears to be slipping, with tickets still available for this week’s concert both on Ticketmaster and reseller sites, writes Fiona Reddan.