Monday

Indicators: Euro zone manufacturing, services and composite PMI flash (Sep); UK industrial trends orders (Sep); German manufacturing, services and composite PMI flash (Sep); US manufacturing, services and composite PMI flash (Sep).

Meetings: PrivSec conference on data security and privacy (Convention Centre Dublin).

Data privacy activist Schrems for Dublin conference

In a world increasingly concerned with how data privacy is safeguarded, or not, the re-emergence of Austrian activist Max Schrems at a two day conference from Monday will be of interest to many.

Schrems, now a legendary figure in some quarters for his proverbial “David and Goliath” tussle with Facebook, will address the PrivSec conference at the Convention Centre Dublin, one of a series of similar events scheduled for the week ahead.

For his complaints regarding how the transfer of personal data by Facebook to the US had breached his privacy rights as an EU citizen, Schrems was at one stage referred to as a “titan of civil liberties”.

At an event in Dublin last year, he bemoaned the excessive legal fees in Ireland and warned how they might inhibit similar struggles against tech giants. Never has there been a more opportune time to revisit such themes.

Elsewhere this week the FutureSec conference on cyber security takes place in Cork on Tuesday and Cyber Security: The Essentials event by Cyber Risk International is in Dublin on Thursday.

Tuesday

Results: Nike.

Indicators: UK public sector net borrowing (Aug); German business climate, current conditions and expectations (Sep); US house price index (Jul), consumer confidence (Sep).

Meetings: FutureSec conference on cyber security (Cork Opera House, Emmet Place, Cork); EIB Ibec Venture Debt Financing event (Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin 2); Embracing Technological Social Responsibility for the AI Era talk with Jacques Bughin, director McKinsey Global Institute.

Venture debt financing for SMEs in focus

On Tuesday, SMEs and mid-caps will be briefed on how European Investment Bank (EIB) venture debt financing can be used to aid growth and research and development investment.

The joint Ibec/EIB seminar is part of a series of engagements across Ireland to increase awareness and understanding of how to avail of such financing products.

Ibec has said it will provide an overview of venture debt financing as well as giving case studies from existing Irish clients on their experience of working with the EIB and an opportunity to put questions to senior EIB banking teams.

The EIB offers long term venture debt products for fast growing companies. Its financing structure includes bullet repayments and remuneration linked to equity risk, and compliments existing venture capital financing.

This week’s event will also include access to chief executives and chief financial officers of innovative start-ups, venture capital funds and other professional service companies.

Wednesday

Results: Origin Enterprises.

Indicators: UK finance mortgage approvals (Aug), distributive trades (Sep); US mortgage applications and rates (Sep).

Meetings: ECB non-monetary policy meeting; Medical Technology Ireland (Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Co Galway).

Thursday

Indicators: Irish overseas travel (Aug); Euro zone money supply and loan growth (Sep); German consumer confidence (Oct); US GDP (Q2), goods trade balance (Aug), wholesale inventories (Aug), corporate profits (Q2), PCE prices (Q2).

Meetings: ECB general council meeting; Irish Management Institute National Conference (IMI Conference Centre, Sandyford Road, Dublin 16); Cyber Security: The Essentials event by Cyber Risk International (Spencer Hotel, Dublin); Skillnet Ireland’s Future Works National Summit (Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4).

Friday

Results: Accenture.

Indicators: Irish retail sales (Aug), structural business statistics (2017); Euro zone economic, industrial and services sentiment (Sep), business confidence (Sep), consumer inflation expectations (Sep), consumer confidence (Sep); UK Nationwide housing prices (Sep); US personal income (Aug), PCE price index (Aug).

Meetings: Network Ireland National Conference and Businesswoman of the Year Awards (Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery, Co Cork); Ibec President’s Dinner (RDS, Dublin 4).