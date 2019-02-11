VAT reprieve for importers, English rugby fans spend large, and SMEs Brexit fears

The Government has moved to ensure that Irish companies importing from the UK won’t be hit with an immediate demand for VAT payments post Brexit, and can continue to defer until their next return to Revenue is due. Simon Carswell has the details.

It wasn’t just the result that English rugby fans enjoyed on their recent visit to Dublin for the Six Nations clash with Ireland. Research from communications group Teneo shows that they spent just under €10 million between them enjoying the hospitality of our capital city. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Some 35 per cent of SMEs in the Republic and 40 per cent in the North say they have cancelled or postponed plans to invest in their businesses due to Brexit, a new report from AIB indicates. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details

CIE Tours International achieved revenues of €120 million last year, mostly from tourists visiting Ireland from North America. As Peter Hamilton reports, its chief executive, Elizabeth Crabill, has ambitious plans to drive more growth over the next couple of years.

In his weekly column, Chris Johns believes the lies from those who campaigned for Brexit will result in a long-term rupture in British politics.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.