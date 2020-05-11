UCD and IMI make FT executive education rankings

The UCD Smurfit Executive Development Centre and Irish Management Institute (IMI) have both been ranked among the best business schools globally.

This is according to the 2020 Financial Times executive education rankings, which assess business schools across a number of criteria, including course quality, faculty, facilities and diversity.

UCD Smurfit Executive Development is now ranked 43rd globally for its open enrolment programme, rising one place from 2019, while it participated in the ranking for customised programmes this year for the first time, securing 85th place globally.

The IMI, which merged with University College Cork in 2016, was ranked 66th in the world for its customised executive education and 67th for open enrolment programmes.

Important benchmark

The Financial Times rankings are an important benchmark for the executive education industry. They are based on feedback from clients and the marketplace, on criteria including quality of learning experience, participants in the room, gender diversity, follow-up on programmes, facilities and faculty diversity.

“UCD Smurfit School has now been listed among the world’s top business education providers by the Financial Times for two decades,” said Prof Anthony Brabazon, dean of UCD College of Business. “This milestone comes at a time when we are seeing extraordinary changes to ‘business as usual’ as we collectively face the defining challenge of a generation.”