Trump and pharma, Deliveroo’s layoffs, and changes at Fitzpatrick’s NY hotels

US President Donald Trump has singled out Ireland, as he vowed to bring global pharmaceutical production back to the United States. Suzanne Lynch reports from Washington DC.

Irishman John Fitzpatrick is planning a series of changes at his two New York hotels that he hopes will provide confidence to guests when lockdown restrictions are lifted. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

Deliveroo is planning to implement redundancies at its Irish office as the company sheds staff across its global operations to deal with the effects of Covid-19. Peter Hamilton reports.

Residential property sales in the first quarter were at their lowest in three years, new figures from property website MyHome.ie show. Charlie Taylor examines the numbers.

With the coronavirus have devastated the Irish economy, Joanne Hunt looks at the many issues now facing those seeking mortgage approval from their banks.

In her weekly look at media and marketing Laura Slattery makes the case for a tax credit for advertising to help stimulate business activity as the Covid-19 restrictions begin to be lifted.

What happens when the solicitor of your dead husband has the will but has closed down? Dominic Coyle has the answer in this Q&A column.

Moral outrage at investing during coronavirus crisis is misplaced, says Proinsias O’Mahony.

