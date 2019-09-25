Wrightbus falls into administration

Wrightbus, the Ballymena bus builder that employs 1,400 people has gone into administration.

The firm, which is one of Northern Ireland’s largest manufacturers, designs and manufactures buses and previously built London’s iconic red Routemaster double decker bus, known as the Boris bus.

Wrights Group, which has been in business since 1946 and is privately owned, had been seeking an investor or buyer since July when it first emerged that the business was in financial difficulties and had called in Deloitte.

It is one of the North’s leading exporters selling buses designed and manufactured in Northern Ireland from London to Las Vegas to Hong Kong, Dublin and more recently Latin America

Sources close to the company said earlier on Wednesday that despite several discussions with a number of potentially interested parties these had failed to produce results and the Northern Ireland company had “effectively exhausted all options”.

The Unite union warned of “devastating consequences” for the workforce at Wrightbus.

Cutting edge

Regional secretary Jackie Pollock said the firm went in administration on Wednesday morning, adding: “This is a workforce at the cutting edge of technological advancements in the design and supply of green public transport.

“We cannot afford to lose any more jobs or skills in this area. “Just three months ago Boris Johnson gave assurances that he ‘will do everything we can to ensure the future of that great UK company’.

“He has a chance today to do something decent.” Mr Pollock said 1,400 workers and 1,700 supply chain jobs were threatened even though Ballymena-based Wrightbus had a “world-class” product. He said the firm had a potential buyer until last Friday.

Three years ago when the Wrights Group celebrated its 70th anniversary the company reported a turnover of £276 million and highlighted that not only did it employ 2,000 people directly but that it also supported a further 500 supply chain jobs in the North. – Additional reporting: PA