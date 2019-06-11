With Malta Air, Ryanair continues its shift to an IAG-like structure

Cantillon: This will be the third new brand in the Ryanair family

Michael O’Leary, chief executive officer of Ryanair, during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York. Photograph: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Michael O’Leary, chief executive officer of Ryanair, during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York. Photograph: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

 

The news that Ryanair is apparently set to launch Malta Air, a new low-cost airline on the sun-soaked island of Malta, is clear evidence of the group’s ongoing restructuring in action.

It has yet to be formally announced, but it appears that Ryanair has struck a deal with the Maltese government to acquire an airline operator’s certificate (AOC) on the island for a new branded subsidiary. Malta Air is expected to start off with six aircraft, with a view to doubling this over time.

According to a detailed local report in Malta Today, as part of the overall agreement Ryanair has agreed to also re-register on Malta another 60 of its aircraft, currently operating in Germany and Italy.

These planes would not fly under the new Malta Air livery; they would remain Ryanair planes and in day-to-day terms they would operate much as they do now. But it raises the prospect that Ryanair could use Malta as some sort of aircraft maintenance hub. This may be the jam in the deal for Maltese authorities.

This will be the third new brand in the Ryanair family, after Laudamotion in Austria and Buzz, which flies out of Poland. Throw in the group’s eponymous original brand, and Michael O’Leary will now effectively be in charge of four different airlines.

This is, in effect, the conversion of Ryanair to a structure similar to that of IAG, the airline group that owns British Airways, Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling.

O’Leary will end up running Ryanair as an apex structure, in much the same way that his peer Willie Walsh runs IAG.

The apex entity will then allocate capital and set targets for each of the separately run operating subsidiaries, which will in turn have their own chief executives responsible for their respective operations.

From being nice to customers, to recognising trade unions, to now building a family of brands, the Ryanair of the near future will be almost unrecognisable from the upstart low-cost carrier that O’Leary built.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.