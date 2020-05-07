Willie Walsh confirms that Aer Lingus faces job losses

Aer Lingus faces job losses as Willie Walsh, chief executive of its owner International Consolidated Airlines’ Group (IAG), said the airline group would not recover from the Covid-19 crisis for three years at least.

Mr Walsh confirmed that the group was planning for a “meaningful return to service” in July at the earliest, as countries begin lifting travel bans that have grounded 94 per cent of its passenger fleet.

“However, we do not expect passenger demand to recover to the level of 2019 before 2023 at the earliest,” he said. “ This means groupwide restructuring is essential in order to get through the crisis and preserve an adequate level of liquidity.”

Mr Walsh told analysts that the group would also begin consultations with workers’ representatives in the Republic “where restructuring of Aer Lingus will be taking place”.

IAG last week said that its biggest airline, British Airways, was beginning talks with trade unions on cutting up to 12,000 jobs from the UK carrier.

Reports at the weekend said that the Irish airline had told unions it was seeking to cut around 900 of its 4,500 jobs. Aer Lingus did not comment at the time.

He stressed that the group’s airlines, which also include Spain’s Iberia and Vueling, would comply with employment laws in all the jurisdictions in which they operate.

IAG said it lost €535 million in the first three months of this year, compared with a €135 million profit in the opening quarter of 2019.

IAG’s revenues fell 13.4 per cent in the first quarter of the year to €4.585 billion from almost €5.3 billion during the same period in 2019.

A once-off charge of €1.325 billion for fuel and foreign exchange hedges in 2020 left the group with a loss for the period. IAG had €10 billion cash at the end of April.

Mr Walsh will retire as chief executive in September when Luis Gallego, now head of Iberia, will succeed him. Mr Walsh delayed his retirement from June once the pandemic struck in the spring.