What have other cities done to curb the rise of Airbnb?

It’s been blamed for sucking up supply from the long-term rental market, thus exacerbating the housing shortage that threatens to cripple Dublin. Lucrative, exempt from rent controls and possibly tax free, the short-term letting market has exploded in Ireland in recent years, largely on the back of Airbnb.

Now Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy is said to be readying rules aimed at curbing the loss of properties from the long-term rental market in Dublin.

But Ireland is not the only country to consider tighter regulation for the short-term letting market – others have tried to do so with varying degrees of success. So, as the Government deliberates here in Ireland, we consider what other jurisdictions across the world have done - if anything - to stem the tide of short-term lettings.

Toronto, Canada

Like Dublin, Toronto has a very tight housing market, with a vacancy rate of less than 1 per cent, in what has been described as a “very destructive rental crisis”. It’s also Canada’s most expensive rental market, and to combat this and bring more supply to the market, last December, Toronto County Council announced new rules for short-term lettings, defined as less than 28 days. The rules include requiring short-term rental operators to register, and also restricted homeowners to letting rooms in their main homes, banning the listing of “secondary suites” such as basement apartments, which are a popular form of accommodation in the city. In addition, those offering their entire home can only do so 180 days per calendar year.

The new rules were supposed to go into action on July 1st, but have been beset by delays, including a challenge by four short-term rental hosts. Their appeal of the new rules is now not likely to be heard until August 2019, while the tribunal could then take up to eight weeks to make a decision. So while the rules were initially welcomed, they have, as of yet, done nothing to curb the tide of Airbnb in the city.

Paris, France

It’s the biggest tourist market in the world, and no surprise then that Parisian authorities are keen to limit the growth of the short-term rental market in the city. Indeed Airbnb currently shows more than 50,000 listings in the city.

Last week Ian Brossat, the communist Paris city council member in charge of housing, warned that Paris risks becoming an “open-air museum”, and said that Airbnb “threatens the soul and identity of a number of neighbourhoods”. If it was allowed to continue to thrive, the city risks having “food shops turned into clothing or souvenir shops” he warned. He wants to ban Airbnb outright from the city’s first, second, third and fourth arrondissements, home to many of the top tourist attractions.

Brossat’s pronouncement is the latest in a line of steps taken by city officials, but apparently with not enough impact.

Paris already requires hosts to register with the city, and limits short-term lettings to a maximum of 120 nights a year, and imposes fines on illegal rentals - so far in 2018 it has issued fines of some €1.4 million.

Barcelona, Spain

The Catalan city has also gone down the road of requiring hosts to register with the city – but it is also putting some muscle behind this rule, with the intention of building a 100-person enforcement squad to track down unregistered Airbnb hosts.

The city now wants tourists to check if the listing they want to rent is legally registered with the city via this website, and has called on locals to report unregistered hosts.Under its “Fair tourism” campaign, the city says it has closed down more than 2,000 illegal tourist beds. Other parts of Spain have gone even further. In Palma de Mallorca, apartment listings have been banned completely.

New York, USA

Back in July, New York’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, signed a law which will require Airbnb and other short-term letting platforms to hand over the names and addresses of its hosts in the city, or risk a $1,500 fine. The city is the biggest market for Airbnb in the US. The city’s plan is then to use this data to crack down on short-term rentals. The legislation is due to come into effect in early 2019.

The latest regulation follows a 2016 rule which imposed steep fines on hosts who let out properties for more than 30 days, unless it was in their home.

Berlin, Germany

The city all but banned short-term rentals back in 2016, but in March voted to over-turn this ruling. This means that residents of the city will be allowed to let out a room in their home via the portal as often as they want, and crucially, will again be allowed to rent out otherwise vacant properties. However, to prevent too many of these eating up supply in the long-term rental market, the city’s authorities have limited the latter to 90 days a year, while other rules apply around getting a permit to do so, with maximum fines of as much as €500,000.

San Francisco, USA

The home of the tech scene – and Airbnb itself – and one of the most expensive places to live in the US, San Francisco has taken a dual pronged approach to curbing Airbnb. Back in 2014, it limited lettings of vacant properties to just 90 nights a year, although allowed people rent a room in their home year round. Then, since January of this year, it has also required hosts to register with the city for a $250 fee. The moves apper to have had the desired effect; Airbnb shows about 12,000 listings for the city, compared with the 50,000+ for Paris.

Japan

Airbnb only arrived in Japan last year, but has already announced restrictions. It required hosts to register their listing by June 15th last, and display their license number on their listing page. However, not everyone did so, and the Japanese authorities forced the property portal to cancel some bookings as a result.

Other restrictions include a limit on lettings to 180 days a year, while rentals in Kyoto will only be allowed during the tourism low season, between mid-January and mid-March.