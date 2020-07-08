Wetherspoon to hire 200 staff as new hotel and pub set to open in October

Pub group Wetherspoon will open its latest pub and hotel in Dublin on October 20th, and is looking to hire as many as 200 staff.

The company is investing more than €21 million developing the pub and 89-bedroom hotel called Keavan’s Port on Camden Street in Dublin 2.

The property will feature two bars, one on the lower ground floor level and another at ground floor level within a glazed atrium. The building will also have two enclosed courtyards.

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said the pub and hotel is the company’s “biggest single investment on a site” and its largest hotel.

“The project has gone back a few months as building work was put on hold due to Covid-19, however, we are delighted that building work is once again underway,” Mr Hutson said.

City centre

The British pub chain has one pub in Dublin city centre – the Silver Penny on Abbey Street – and last year acquired HQ Bar and Restaurant at Grand Canal Dock.

It also runs pubs in Dun Laoghaire, Blackrock, Blanchardstown, Swords, Cork and Carlow, and has sites in Waterford and Galway, which are due to be redeveloped.

The development of Keavan’s Port will give the company two hotels in the Republic, the other being the Old Borough, a 14-bedroom property in Swords.