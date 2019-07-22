Volvo recalls 507,000 vehicles because of faulty engine component

Swedish car-maker Volvo is recalling 507,000 vehicles worldwide because of a faulty engine component that could lead to a fire.

“Volvo Cars investigations have identified that in very rare cases the plastic engine intake manifold may melt and deform,” the company said.

“In the very worst case, there is a possibility that a localized engine bay fire may occur.” The cars being recalled were produced in 2014-2019 and have a two-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine,

Volvo Cars said in an emailed statement. The affected models are the S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60 and XC90. While the company has no reports of accidents or personal injuries, all customers will receive a letter asking them to contact their local retailer for corrective action. - Bloomberg