Virgin and Stobart Group near takeover of Flybe airline

Virgin Atlantic and the Stobart Group are poised to announce a takeover of troubled UK regional airline Flybe.

The deal, confirmed by a person with knowledge of the transaction, will involve the consortium running Flybe’s flights alongside those provided by Stobart Air, a subsidiary of the infrastructure group.

For Virgin, the deal will provide it with a network of “feeder” flights from around the UK to support its international business.

Flybe’s shares closed at 16.4p (18.2c) on Thursday evening, giving it an equity value of £36 million (€40m). The deal was first reported by Sky News.

Flybe put itself up for sale last November as it struggled with falling profits, a weaker pound and rising oil prices. Low-cost carrier easyJet had also expressed early interest.

In a profit warning in October, Flybe said it would make a full-year pre-tax loss of about £22 million, against market expectations of a £3.5 million loss, though there was some mitigation in the form of the cancellation of a £10 million provision made in previous accounts. Last year, the company lost £19.2 million. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019