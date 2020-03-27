Usit travel group in liquidation due to Covid-19

Kinlay Group, the parent company of Usit travel agency, has gone out of business with the loss of more than 100 jobs due to a “tsunami” of effects spurred by Covid-19.

KPMG restructuring specialists Kieran Wallace and Andrew O’Leary have been appointed as provisional liquidators to the business, its directors announced on Friday.

The move affects student-focused travel outfit Usit and also The English Studio, a language school with operations in Dublin and London, which have all ceased trading. Usit employed 76 staff at offices in Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Cork.

The language school, which shut two weeks ago under the Government’s coronavirus restrictions, employed 31 staff in Ireland.

A Leeds-based online learning venture owned by Kinlay Group, Teach & Travel, is unaffected by the liquidation and continues to trade.

The company said that the outcome for customers who had already booked travel with Usit is “uncertain”.

Kinlay Group is owned by businessmen Michael Tunney and David Andrews. They bought Usit, popular with students booking J1 work/travel packages in the United States, out of examinership in 2002 with Neil O’Leary, a principal in Ion Equity. He sold his stake last year to the other two businessmen.

“Only a short few weeks ago, both USIT and the English School were trading successfully and we had exciting plans for the future,” said Mr Andrews, the chairman of the business.

“But the tsunami of effects related to the Covid-19 pandemic have left us with no business whatsoever and no possibility of overcoming these challenges.”

The last filed set of accounts for Kinlay Group, covering the 12 months to the end of October 2018, show it made a profit of €1.2 million on sales of €16.8 million. Its shareholders had pumped in €2.5 million in fresh equity that year.