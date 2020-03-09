US company AvAir to open new facility at Dublin Airport

US company AvAir, which is a global supplier of aviation parts, has announced it will open a 25,000 sq ft warehouse facility at Dublin Airport.

The company’s expanded presence in Europe comes as at the start of its 20th year. It facilitates customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign more than 26 million in-stock aviation parts.

“The new Dublin location will allow us to provide better service to our customers in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East,” chief executive Mike Bianco said.

“With this new facility, we are removing nearly 5,000 miles from the total distance much of our inventory would need to travel. This allows us to be more responsive to our customers while saving time and money.”

To lead the Dublin office, Fjalar Scott has been promoted to vice president of sales in Europe.

Mr Scott has led the European business development for the company with a focus on expanding its footprint to better serve international clients for the last four years.

The company is hiring sales, administrative and support staff to work out of its new facility.

AvAir’s Dublin facility is located in the Horizon Logistics Park, Unit D6, Swords Co Dublin.