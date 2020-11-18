US approves 737 Max return as Boeing faces strong headwinds

The US Federal Aviation Administration has cleared Boeing’s 737 Max for flight nearly two years after it was grounded following a pair of deadly crashes. America’s air safety agency announced the move on Wednesday, saying it was made after a comprehensive and methodical 20-month review process.

Regulators around the world grounded the Max in March 2019 after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet, which happened less than five months after another Max flown by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea. A total of 346 passengers and crew members on both planes were killed.

The planes will not return to the skies immediately as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says it must approve pilot training changes for each US airline and airlines must perform required maintenance on the planes.

Ryanair has committed to buying 135 of the planes, with options for a further 75.– AP