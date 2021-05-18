Up to 130 Aer Lingus jobs to go as airline closes Shannon base

Almost 130 Aer Lingus workers face the possible loss of their jobs while 200 more will be temporarily laid off as the airline grapples with Government travel bans.

Aer Lingus told workers on Tuesday that it intends to permanently close its Shannon Airport cabin crew base where it employs 126 workers.

The airline also intends laying off 198 crewand ground staff in Cork Airport without pay from September to November this year.

Airline management confirmed both moves as it prepared to meet trade union officials today to update them on the likely impact of news that its operations lost €103 million in the first three months of this year.

Aer Lingus said that the “cumulative impact” of the crisis over the last 15 months required immediate action.

These “include the permanent closure of the Aer Lingus cabin crew base at Shannon airport [and] the temporary closure of the Aer Lingus base at Cork airport from September until late November 2021,” the airline added.

The 81 cabin crew at Shannon will be offered “enhanced” redundancy terms or, where feasible, transfer to Dublin Airport. Around 45 ground crew “will coninue to be laid off”, said the airline.

Aer Lingus told Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that Shannon had been inefficient and out of line with the market for a significant period of time.

Trade union Fórsa confirmed that Aer Lingus had told cabin and ground crews at Cork Airport would be laid off without pay between Setpember and November. The airline’s staff are currently on 60 per cent of full pay.

Ashley Connolly, head of Fórsa’s services and enterprises division, described the news as devastating.

“Since Covid struck, we have fought hard to maintain links between staff and their employer so that Aer Lingus and other airlines are ready to bounce back once international travel starts to resume,” she said.

“The Government needs to decide if the crisis in this vital industry is to be permanent or temporary.”

Ms Connolly added that only the State had the power to preserve international links that support hundreds of thousands of jobs.