Up 1,000 staff to leave Cork and Dublin airports under severance programme

Up to 1,000 workers in total are likely to leave Cork and Dublin airports under a voluntary programme operated by their parent DAA, since last year.

State-owned DAA, responsible for both airports, offered voluntary severance to its 3,100-plus staff in the Republic last year as it grappled with the impact of Government Covid-19 travel restrictions on its business.

Dalton Philips, chief executive, told staff in a letter on Thursday that 850 workers have left while a more are due to go in coming weeks.

“In total, the current right-sizing programme will see more than 1,000 Irish-based staff permanently leave the organisation – that’s about a third of our workforce,” he says.

According to DAA’s last annual report, the company employed an average of 3,176 people in 2019.

Restore pay

Mr Philips also tells staff that from March 28th, DAA will restore pay to employees that are staying with the business and who have accepted work practice changes. Employees there have been on 80 per cent of pay since April last year.

However, he asks that they take a minimum of 20 days leave or time off in lieu due to them between that date and September 11th.

Restructuring has also lead to 1,000 people leaving DAA’s overseas operations, according to Mr Philips’s note. However, the Irish company does not employ all of those staff directly.