United Airlines launches Dublin-Washington cargo flights

US carrier United Airlines has begun flying three cargo services a-week between Dublin Airport and Washington.

The US airline confirmed on Monday that the flights between the Republic’s capital and the carrier’s hub at Washington/Dulles Airport would carry “a range of commodities”.

These will incude pharmaceuticals and medical products made in the Republic and general cargo.

Liz Woolmington, United’s senior cargo manager for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India, said that the airline’s aim of connecting products to people around the world has “never been more crucial than during the current crisis”.

Covid-19 has virtually grounded passenger flights from the Republic’s airports, but cargo services continue, some carrying medical supplies needed in the fight against the disease.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois in the midwestern US, United Airlines is one of North America’s biggest airlines.

The company reported on Monday that it lost $2.1 billion (€1.9 billion) in the first three months of this year as coronavirus brought air travel to a standstill.