Unite to represent Ryanair cabin crew following ‘historic’ deal

Trade union Unite has signed a deal with Ryanair to represent cabin crew based at Belfast and at British airports such as Stansted and Manchester.

Ryanair has been in talks with pilot and cabin-crew unions across Europe since it agreed to recognise organised labour late last year.

A Unite statement issued on Monday said that the union has signed a “historic” agreement with Ryanair to negotiate pay, hours and holidays for cabin crew.

“The recognition agreement covers around 650 directly employed cabin crew operating out of Ryanair’s UK bases at Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool, London Stansted, Luton, Manchester and Prestwick airports,” the statement said.

Unite adds that the deal secures full consultation and collective bargaining rights for the employees involved.

Three representatives who will form the negotiating committee will get paid rostered time off to fulfil their union duties.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey described the agreement as historic and called it a significant step for Ryanair.