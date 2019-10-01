UK to fly back 7,000 people as Thomas Cook operation enters second week
Some 115,000 customers have been returned to the UK
Former Thomas Cook employees hold placards as they demonstrate outside of Manchester Central convention complex at the annual Conservative Party conference at the in Manchester. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images
Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday said 39 flights are scheduled to bring back a further 7,000 people to the country after the Thomas Cook collapse, as the operation enters its second week.
So far 115,000 customers of a total of more than 150,000 passengers have returned in the largest peacetime repatriation ‘Operation Matterhorn’, which was launched on September 23rd. – Reuters