UDG to be sold to US private equity firm for €3.15bn

New York private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has agreed to buy Dublin-based UDG Healthcare for £2.6 billion (€3.15 billion).

CD&R will pay £10.23 in cash per share in UDG, a premium of 21.5 per cent the company’s closing price on Tuesday in London, UDG said on Wednesday.

UDG specialises in healthcare advisory, communications, commercial, clinical and packaging services.

“We believe that this is an attractive offer for UDG shareholders, which secures the delivery of future value for shareholders in cash today,” UDG chairman Shane Cooke said in a statement.

UDG has two divisions, Ashfield and Sharp, and employs around 9,000 people in 29 countries.