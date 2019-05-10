Uber shares open on NYSE at $42 per share, below IPO price of $45

Uber shares opened at $42 (€37.36) on Friday, below their initial public offering price of $45, in a disappointing debut for the ride-hailing giant.

The underwhelming open followed poor performance of rival Lyft, whose shares are trading well below their March IPO price, and came amid a rocky period in the US markets.

Uber sold 180 million shares at $45 a piece on Thursday, raising $8.1 billion in fresh capital and valuing the company at $82.2 billion on a fully diluted basis. At the opening price, Uber’s market capitalisation was $70.4 billion.

Thursday’s pricing came in at the low end of its indicated range of $44 to $50, and fell below the $48.77 price at which it sold stock to private investors three years ago. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America were lead underwriters.

Officials at Citadel Securities, the designated market maker, said sentiment was likely being hampered by the broader sell-off in equities. The S&P 500 index was down 1.3 per cent after the first two hours of trading on Friday morning, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped a similar amount

Uber executives and bankers had intended to avoid the pitfalls of rival Lyft, whose shares are trading more than 20 per cent below their March issue price.

“We thought that at this price it reflected the environment,” Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s chief executive, said in an interview with CNBC on Friday morning before the market opened.

“We wanted to put our stock with a group of funds that we know are not going to hold for the next week but for the next year or more,” he added, pointing to the selling pressure on Lyft.

Symbol of excesses

Since its founding in 2009, Uber has become a symbol of the excesses and opportunities made possible by the wave of private capital that has flooded into its generation in Silicon Valley. Its IPO was the biggest tech offering since Facebook in 2012, and the tenth biggest overall US listing by proceeds raised, according to Dealogic.

Uber’s first intern, Austin Geidt, who is now an executive, rang the bell from the NYSE’s balcony, surrounded by Mr Khosrowshahi, other executives, early employees and drivers.

Travis Kalanick, Uber’s co-founder and former chief executive who was pushed out after a run of scandals in 2017, watched the ceremony from the gallery after Uber turned town his request to join Mr Khosrowshahi on the podium.

Mr Kalanick arrived at the exchange in an Uber, accompanied by his father, ahead of the opening for a breakfast with other board members.

Uber employees, investors and board members crowded the floor of the exchange, while people decked out in Uber Eats shirts circulated trays of bagels.

Several of Uber’s peers have already floated or plan to do so in what could be a record year for tech IPOs. That includes Lyft, the scrapbooking site Pinterest, which listed last month, and Slack, the messaging app, which is expected to begin trading publicly in the coming months.

Uber’s public debut marks a milestone for a company that has reshaped transportation in many cities but also proven deeply divisive among regulators, consumers and taxi drivers. It has racked up billions of dollars in losses thanks to a wash of capital from private investors who fuelled its aggressive growth.

Peak losses

Lyft has declared 2019 will be its “peak” year of losses. Mr Khosrowshahi told CNBC that Uber has similar hopes. “That would be our intention but there can’t be any guarantee,” he said.

Investors crowded into meetings on its marketing roadshow over the past two weeks, which took executives and bankers from London to New York, San Francisco, Boston, Baltimore and Minneapolis. Mr Khosrowshahi positioned Uber as a “platform” for transportation, from ride-hailing and public transit to food and freight delivery, emphasising the breadth of its market opportunity and likening the company to Amazon.

However, the company reported stalling revenue growth in recent quarters as competition forced it to ramp up fare subsidies and driver incentives, raising questions about when it would stem the flow of red ink.

Lyft also raised alarm this week when it warned of slowing revenue growth this year in its first results as a public company.

“Instead of convincing a handful of private shareholders, [Uber and Lyft] now have to convince the hundreds of shareholders they now have,” said Alejandro Ortiz, principal analyst at SharesPost, a platform for trading private company shares. “People tend to group this unicorn category as broadly high-risk, high-reward. But public investors are showing they’re really looking at these companies individually. The problem with Lyft and Uber is that ride-hailing as an industry has yet to show a profit.”

Harassment

Less than two years ago, Uber was enveloped in series of crises that threatened to derail its ambitions, from accusations of a toxic environment in which sexual harassment flourished to allegations it was deceiving regulators and spying on competitors.

Mr Khosrowshahi, the former chief executive of Expedia, was tapped to replace Mr Kalanick, clean up the company, and set it on the path to a public listing. While Uber still faces a daunting list of outstanding regulatory risks, legal entanglements and questions over the viability of its business model, with Friday’s NYSE listing, he has achieved one of the primary goals he was hired to do.

The chief executive and four other top executives have options for nearly 4 million shares, as an incentive for turning Uber around and moving it quickly to an IPO.

However, the stock benefits only pay out if Uber’s stock market value stays about $120 billion for a period of at least three months. The top management team has until 2023 to hit its performance target. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019